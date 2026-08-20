North Korea raps South’s ‘double-dealing’ remarks on US drills move

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Military drills by South Korea and the US were cut short to end on Aug 21 after President Donald Trump ordered a substantial reduction in US participation.

SEOUL - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Aug 20 South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's reaction to a US move to reduce joint drills with Seoul amounted to "double-dealing remarks" that revealed uneasiness and impatience, KCNA reported.

Lee said on his X account on Aug 19 that he recognised Trump's "will and efforts to create conditions for dialogue" with North Korea through the reduction of the exercises.

Military drills by South Korea and the US were cut short to end on Aug 21 after President Donald Trump ordered a substantial reduction in US participation and said he wanted to revive diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim.

"President Trump's message this time feels like a major decision made with careful consideration to create peace on the Korean Peninsula, moving beyond hostility and confrontation," Lee said on his X post.

Kim Yo Jong on Aug 20 called South Korea's description of the drills reduction "nothing but a lame excuse", according to North Korea's KCNA news agency.

Trump said on Aug 17 he had received a response from the North Korean leader after the drills reduction. However, Kim Yo Jong said on Aug 19 she was unaware of any recent communications between her brother and Trump, while saying the United States' "hostile policy" towards Pyongyang had not changed.

Russia, which has been forging closer ties with North Korea, especially since the start of the Ukraine war in 2022, on Aug 20 welcomed the US decision to scale back its military exercises with South Korea.

Speaking at her weekly press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia, as part of the Asia-Pacific region, had repeatedly warned that such exercises risked destabilising the regional security environment.

"Therefore, any measures aimed at reducing the potential for conflict and minimising security risks can only be welcomed," she said. REUTERS