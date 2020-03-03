North Korea says recent military drills not meant to threaten anyone

A handout picture taken on March 2, 2020, and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows a "strike drill" of one of two rocket launch systems.PHOTO: AFP
SEOUL (REUTERS) - The sister of North Korea's leader defended recent military drills in the country, saying they were not meant to threaten anyone, according to a statement carried by state news agency KCNA on Tuesday (March 3).

North Korean troops carried out a "strike drill" of two rocket launch systems on Monday, personally overseen by leader Kim Jong Un.

In Tuesday's statement, Mr Kim's sister and senior government official Kim Yo Jong, described South Korean criticism of the missile launches as disingenuous.

A recent decision to postpone a joint US-South Korea military drill was made because of worries about the spreading coronavirus, and not because of a desire for peace, she said.

