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North Korea says opening ceremony was held for new bridge to China

Trucks adorned with North Korean flags enter the Chinese side of the newly opened New Yalu River Bridge on Oct 15.

SEOUL – North Korea’s state media KCNA said on Oct 16 that an opening ceremony was held for the Amnok River bridge linking to China, which is also called New Yalu River Bridge.

The bridge will “accelerate the advance for the prosperity of the two countries and the well-being of the peoples and add fresh vigour to the equally beneficial economic cooperation”, Pak Thae Song, premier of the North Korean Cabinet, said at the ceremony through video conferencing, according to KCNA.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also in a video speech, said China would remain unchanged in its “firm attitude to highly prioritise the China-DPRK friendship no matter how the international situation may change”, referring to the official name of the North Korean state.

Li also expressed his willingness to expand practical cooperation and deepen political interests between the two countries, according to KCNA.

The two leaders did not elaborate on details of the purpose for the bridge.

China’s Xinhua News Agency reported on Oct 15 that the two countries officially opened the bridge, which links the Chinese city of Dandong with North Korea. REUTERS