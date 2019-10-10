North Korea says it may reconsider steps taken to build trust with US

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea said on Thursday (Oct 10) that the recent UN Security Council meeting called by European nations, and a recent missile test by the United States are serious provocations, according to state news agency KCNA.

"The fact that the UN Security Council unfairly puts the issue of our self-defence in the wrong hands... is prompting us to reconsider the crucial pre-emptive steps we have taken to build trust with the US," a statement attributed to North Korea's foreign ministry spokesman said, according to KCNA.