North Korea says it may reconsider steps taken to build trust with US

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump meeting at the start of their summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
16 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea said on Thursday (Oct 10) that the recent UN Security Council meeting called by European nations, and a recent missile test by the United States are serious provocations, according to state news agency KCNA.

"The fact that the UN Security Council unfairly puts the issue of our self-defence in the wrong hands... is prompting us to reconsider the crucial pre-emptive steps we have taken to build trust with the US," a statement attributed to North Korea's foreign ministry spokesman said, according to KCNA.

