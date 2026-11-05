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North Korea says it tested air-defence missile, staged cruise missile drill

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North Korea said the air-defence test confirmed the technical specifications and reliability of the new materials and multiple guidance modes used by the missile.

North Korea said the air-defence test confirmed the technical specifications and reliability of the new materials and multiple guidance modes used by the missile.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL – North Korea test-fired a newly designed air-defence missile system and staged a cruise missile strike drill on Nov 4, state media KCNA said on Nov 5.

It said the air-defence test confirmed the technical specifications and reliability of the new materials and multiple guidance modes used by the missile, as well as the system’s ability to identify and track targets.

A sub-unit of North Korea’s long-range strategic cruise missile unit in the east also struck a virtual airport target in a drill on Nov 4, KCNA said.

The KCNA report appeared to confirm a South Korean Defence Ministry statement on Nov 4 that Pyongyang fired multiple missiles towards the sea from the Sondok area on the east coast. It was the fourth North Korean weapons launch in a month. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.