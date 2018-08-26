North Korea says it expels detained Japanese tourist

In early August, Japanese media reported that a Japanese man had been detained in North Korea, and government officials were trying to gather information on his safety.
In early August, Japanese media reported that a Japanese man had been detained in North Korea, and government officials were trying to gather information on his safety.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea said on Sunday (Aug 26) it had expelled a Japanese tourist detained during a trip to the country.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said North Korea had expelled Mr Tomoyuki Sugimoto on humanitarian grounds after detaining him on suspicion of breaking the country's laws.

It did not say specifically what Mr Sugimoto was suspected of having done.

In early August Japanese media reported that a Japanese man had been detained in North Korea, and government officials were trying to gather information on his safety.

Japan, in addition to demanding that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons and missile programmes, has also sought the return of abductees kidnapped during the 1970s and 1980s.

It has said it will not provide any economic aid to Pyongyang until that issue is resolved and normal diplomatic relations have been established.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!