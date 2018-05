SEOUL (AFP) - North Korea reset its clock forward by 30 minutes on Saturday (May 5), its state media said, to match its timezone with that of the South following last week's inter-Korean summit.

"The time-resetting is the first practical step taken after the historic third north-south summit meeting to speed up the process for the North and the South to become one," said the official KCNA news agency.

