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North Korea recalls its ambassador to Britain after sanctions on children’s camp, report says

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Pyongyang’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state media in May that the sanctions on the Songdowon camp were a malicious act that London would pay a price for.

Pyongyang’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state media in May that the sanctions on the Songdowon camp were a malicious act that London would pay a price for.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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SEOUL – North Korea has recalled its ambassador to Britain just a month after he took up the post, downgrading diplomatic relations in response to British sanctions on a children’s camp, North Korea-focused website NK News reported.

Pyongyang’s embassy in London said in a statement to NK News it had withdrawn Ambassador Mun Myong Sin and reduced ties to the level of charge d’affaires until Britain lifts sanctions on the Songdowon International Children’s Camp.

In May, London designated the camp as a part of Kremlin-run youth programmes and entities involved in the deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children.

The embassy called the move by Britain a “heinous, unethical, politically-motivated provocation” and said London was seeking to tarnish North Korea’s image and undermine its ties with Russia, according to NK News.

North Korea’s embassy in Britain did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Pyongyang’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state media in May that the sanctions on the Songdowon camp were a malicious act that London would pay a price for.

It called them groundless and said they damaged the rights and interests of its children, who it said received the “most precious” treatment.

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office declined to comment to NK News on Mun’s status or the reason for his departure.

Britain appointed a new ambassador to North Korea in 2025, though its embassy in Pyongyang has remained closed since the pandemic. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.