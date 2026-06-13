North Korea protests against Seoul-EU rebuke of Russia ties

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North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said cooperation with Russia was an “exercise of sovereign rights”.

- North Korea denounced on June 13 a joint statement by South Korea and the European Union that condemned Pyongyang’s military ties with Russia throughout the Ukraine war.

The statement, adopted on June 10 during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to Brussels, decried the “illegal military cooperation” between Pyongyang and Moscow.

“We condemn support by third parties, in particular the DPRK, which enables Russia to sustain its war of aggression against Ukraine,” the statement said, using an acronym for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in response that cooperation with Russia was an “exercise of sovereign rights”, and the joint statement was a “clear infringement on the sovereignty of our state and a grave hostile act”.

The ministry’s statement, carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, reiterated that South Korea was the North’s primary “enemy state”.

It went on to describe Seoul as Washington’s “favourite dagger” in its alleged aim of “invading... the Asian continent”.

This was an apparent reference to remarks by the top American military official in South Korea, General Xavier Brunson, who compared his host nation in May to “the dagger in the heart of Asia”.

Both North Korea and its ally China have previously denounced Brunson’s remarks, saying they reflected Washington’s strategy to contain Beijing.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has boosted an alliance with Russia’s Vladimir Putin by sending troops and munitions to aid Moscow’s war.

Kim recently hosted Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, after the Chinese leader held back-to-back summits in Beijing with US President Donald Trump and Putin. AFP