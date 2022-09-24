North Korea preparing to test submarine-launched missile: Yonhap

SEOUL - North Korea is making preparations to test-fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile, Yonhap News reported on Saturday.

South Korea's military spotted activities presumed to be preparations for a missile launch on Wednesday and Thursday in Sinpo, on the eastern coast of North Korea, Yonhap reported. The military has raised its alert level and is staying vigilant, Yonhap said.

The potential provocation by North Korea comes as South Korea prepares for the visit of US Vice-President Kamala Harris to Seoul on Sept 29.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to discuss North Korean affairs and economic security with Ms Harris, who will also visit Tokyo to attend the state funeral of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

North Korea may test a nuclear weapon during Ms Harris's trip to Japan and South Korea, a US government official told Yonhap. US and South Korean officials have been warning for months that the regime is preparing for its first nuclear test since September 2017. BLOOMBERG