North Korea partly ruled by leader's sister Kim Yo Jong: Spy agency

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has delegated some of his authority to younger sister Kim Yo Jong, allowing her to manage South Korean and United States affairs, South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday (Aug 20).

The move appears to be intended to relieve the burden on Mr Kim, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said, denying any serious health issues.

"In regards to Kim Jong Un's circumstances, 'delegation of power' was mentioned," Representative Ha Tae-kyung from the main opposition United Futures Party told reporters after a closed-door parliamentary briefing with the NIS.

"Kim Jong Un is still in power, but in comparison to the past, he is transferring power gradually," he said, adding that "high-stress level" was the reason behind the leader delegating power to Ms Kim.