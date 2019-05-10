North Korea missile test violated UN resolutions, says Japan

TOKYO (REUTERS) - North Korea's latest missile launch violated United Nations resolutions calling for a halt to such ballistic weapons tests, a spokesman for Japan's government said on Friday (May 10).

"They were ballistic missiles and that puts it in contravention of UN resolutions," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami said at a regular press briefing.

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles on Thursday, its second missile test in less than a week.

Japan, which is within striking distance of North Korean mid-range missiles, has been a strong advocate of tough resolutions to force Pyongyang to abandon its ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons programmes.

A senior Chinese diplomat said on Friday that issues on the Korean peninsula should be resolved through dialogue and all parties should uphold the goal of its denuclearisation.

State Councillor Wang Yi, speaking at an event commemorating trilateral cooperation between China, Japan and South Korea, said all countries involved in the Korean issue should work towards establishing a practical roadmap for resolving the concerns of all.