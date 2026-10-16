North Korea missile chief questions South Korea hypersonic glide vehicle test

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung (third from right) looking at the Hyunmoo-5 missile at Anheung Test Center of the Agency for Defense Development in Taean on Oct 8.

SEOUL – North Korea’s missile chief said South Korea’s newly tested hypersonic glide vehicle may not have achieved hypersonic flight as claimed, state media KCNA reported on Oct 15 .

Jang Chang Ha, head of North Korea’s Missile Administration, said photographs released by South Korea after its Oct 8 test showed no visible signs associated with hypersonic flight.

“It is hard to believe that it underwent hypersonic flight circumstances characterised by extremely high temperatures as its outside appearance is so clean with its coating paint remaining intact, not stained with any soot,” said Jang.

Responding to the North Korean remarks, South Korea’s Defence Ministry said in a statement that the missile was designed with heat-resistant materials, which is why it did not have any soot.

“Going forward, our military plans to further advance the related technologies as it moves to weaponise the HGV, a key strategic asset for future security,” the ministry said.

Images released by North Korean state media KCNA show two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles being tested on Oct 14. PHOTO: REUTERS

Hypersonic weapons typically travel at more than five times the speed of sound, often at relatively low altitudes, with analysts noting their main feature as manoeuvrability to hit targets.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung oversaw the country’s first hypersonic test-firing in September , the presidential office said.

The rare public showcasing of a missile test by a South Korean president came amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula and a race to develop weapons capable of evading missile defences. REUTERS