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A file photo of the second Pyongyang Autumn Amateur’s Marathon held on Sept 23, 2018. Koryo Tours said the 2027 Pyongyang International Marathon will likely take place on Oct 3.

SEOUL - North Korea may hold an international marathon in October 2027, according to Beijing-based Koryo Tours, the official travel agency for the event.

The marathon in Pyongyang scheduled for April 2026, as in previous years, was cancelled.

It is unclear why the schedule for the event in 2027 may change to October.

Koryo Tours said on its website that it is most likely that the 2027 Pyongyang International Marathon will take place on Oct 3, based on information provided by its partners in the organising committee, with the official date to be finalised later.

In April 2025, Pyongyang hosted an international marathon for the first time in about six years after a hiatus due to Covid-19, with amateur runners from around 45 countries applying to take part.

South Korean, US and Malaysian passports are not currently valid for travel to North Korea, according to the tour agency, which told Kyodo News there is no information regarding marathon participation by Japanese passport holders.

The marathon, open to amateur runners since 2014, features a full 42.195km marathon, a half marathon, and 10km and 5km runs.

The event was held annually before North Korea shut its borders in early 2020 due to the pandemic.