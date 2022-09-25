North Korea may be preparing to test SLBM, report from South says

SEOUL - South Korea's military has detected signs that North Korea may be preparing to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), Yonhap news agency has reported, days before a visit by US Vice-President Kamala Harris.

The military detected preparations in Sinpo, in the North's Hamgyong province, Yonhap reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed South Korean military source. This is in line with a recent report by a US-based think-tank which cited commercial satellite imagery.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is aware of signs and movements suggesting North Korean provocations, including SLBMs, the presidential office said in a statement.

Ms Harris will visit Japan and South Korea this week to attend the funeral of assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe and reinforce US diplomatic links in the region, American officials said.

A senior US official told a briefing on Friday that a nuclear test or other provocation was possible during Ms Harris' trip to the region, but that they had no predictions or announcements to make.

A US aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, joining other vessels to participate in joint drills with South Korean forces. The arrival of the USS Ronald Reagan marks the most significant deployment yet under a new push to have more US "strategic assets" operate in the area to deter North Korea.

North Korea has denounced previous US military deployments and joint drills as rehearsals for war and evidence of hostile policies by Washington and Seoul.

Ms Harris will on Sept 26 meet Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a day before the state funeral for Mr Abe. She will meet Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the funeral, and a meeting with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is also expected.

On Sept 29, she will fly to Seoul, where she will meet Mr Yoon.

Mr Abe, the longest-serving leader in modern Japan, was fatally shot from close range during a campaign rally on July 8.

REUTERS, AFP