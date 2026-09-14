North Korea held live-fire drills involving artillery and missiles, KCNA says

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The drill would boost the morale of the troops and improve their capabilities to “completely collapse the enemy” anytime an order is placed, KCNA said.

SEOUL – North Korea held a live-fire drill to test long-range artillery and missile units of its army, state media KCNA reported on Sept 14 .

The “joint firepower attack drill” on Sept 12 involved five army units and tested several weapon systems, including various attack drones, tactical cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles and large-calibre multiple rocket launchers, KCNA said.

The drill would boost the morale of the troops and improve their capabilities to “completely collapse the enemy” anytime an order is placed, KCNA said, citing an artillery director.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sept 12 that North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast, followed by a joint military exercise among South Korea, Japan and the United States. REUTERS