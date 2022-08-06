North Korea has paved way for more nuclear tests: UN report

UNITED NATIONS • North Korea made preparations for a nuclear test during the first six months of this year, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Thursday.

"Work at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site paves the way for additional nuclear tests for the development of nuclear weapons," independent sanctions monitors told the UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee.

"The DPRK continued to develop its capability for the production of fissile material at the Yongbyon site," the monitors wrote, referring to North Korea by its formal name - the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Yongbyon is North Korea's major nuclear facility, operating its first nuclear reactors.

The United States has long warned that North Korea is ready to carry out a seventh nuclear test and said it will again push to strengthen UN sanctions on Pyongyang if it takes place.

The UN monitors also said investigations had shown Pyongyang was to blame for the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets in at least one major hack.

"Other cyber activity focusing on stealing information and more traditional means of obtaining information and materials of value to DPRK's prohibited programmes, including WMDs (weapons of mass destruction), continued," the monitors wrote.

North Korea has for years been banned from conducting nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by the UN Security Council.

"DPRK made preparations at its nuclear test site, although it did not test a nuclear device. In the first half of 2022, the country continued the acceleration (which began in September 2021) of its missile programmes," the report said.

It added that North Korea launched 31 missiles combining ballistic and guidance technologies, including six intercontinental ballistic missile tests and two missiles that it explicitly described as ballistic weapons.

North Korea also continued illicit imports of oil and exports of coal, evading sanctions, the monitors said.

International talks aimed at convincing North Korea to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs have largely stalled since 2019. In recent years, China and Russia have been pushing for an easing of sanctions on North Korea on humanitarian grounds.

The UN monitors reported that while it was challenging to assess accurately, "there can be little doubt that UN sanctions have unintentionally affected the humanitarian situation" in North Korea.

