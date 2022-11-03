North Korea fires ‘unidentified’ ballistic missile over Japan

SEOUL – North Korea fired at least one “unidentified ballistic missile” on Thursday that appeared to have flown over Japan.

“North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile towards East Sea,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

This comes just a day after the nuclear-armed North Korea fired at least 23 missiles, including one that landed off South Korea’s coast for the first time.

Local media reported that air raid sirens went off on South Korea’s eastern island of Ulleungdo, where residents were warned on Wednesday to seek shelter after one of Pyongyang’s short-range ballistic missiles crossed the de facto maritime border.

Japan also confirmed the Thursday launch, with the government issuing a special warning to residents of northern regions shortly before 8am (7am in Singapore), telling them to stay indoors or seek shelter.

The Yonhap news agency reported the missile went through stage separation, suggesting it may be a long-range weapon.

That the missile was “accompanied by evacuation warnings strongly suggest IRBM or possible ICBM on full-distance launch”, said Mr Chad O’Carroll, of Seoul-based specialist site NK News. “Latter could be very worrying for some if it successfully goes a significant distance.”

On Oct 4, North Korea fired a missile over Japan that also prompted evacuation warnings. Pyongyang later claimed it was a “new-type ground-to-ground, intermediate-range ballistic missile”.

That launch was the first time North Korea fired a missile over Japan since 2017. Pyongyang later claimed the launch and a blizzard of other tests around the same time were “tactical nuclear drills” that simulated showering South Korea with nuclear-tipped missiles.

Pyongyang’s multiple missile launches on Wednesday came as Seoul and Washington staged their largest-ever joint air drills, dubbed “Vigilant Storm”, which involved hundreds of warplanes from both sides.

Pyongyang has called the exercise “an aggressive and provocative military drill targeting the DPRK”, and warned that, if it continues, South Korea and the US will “pay the most horrible price in history”.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the North’s flurry of missiles was “effectively a territorial invasion”.

Pyongyang also fired an artillery barrage into a maritime “buffer zone” that experts said was part of an “aggressive and threatening” response to the joint US-South Korean air drills.