North Korea fires two short-range missiles

SEOUL • Nuclear-armed North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles yesterday, drawing condemnation from the United States for what would be the sixth round of missile tests this month.

The series of missiles is among the most ever launched by North Korea in a month, analysts said, as it started 2022 with a dizzying display of new and operational arms.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected the launch of what it presumed were two ballistic missiles from near Hamhung, on the east coast of North Korea. They travelled for about 190km to an altitude of 20km, JCS added.

North Korea earlier this month said it would bolster its defences against the US and consider resuming "all temporally suspended activities", an apparent reference to a self-imposed moratorium on tests of nuclear arms and long-range missiles.

The launch came after North Korea fired two cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday. Earlier this month, it tested tactical guided missiles, two "hypersonic missiles" capable of high speed and manoeuvring after lift-off as well as a railway-borne missile system.

"The (Kim Jong Un) regime is developing an impressive diversity of offensive weapons despite limited resources and serious economic challenges," said Professor Leif-Eric Easley, an international affairs professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

Certain tests aim to develop new capabilities, especially for evading missile defences, while others are intended to demonstrate the readiness and versatility of missile forces that North Korea has already deployed, he said.

"Some observers have suggested that the Kim regime's frequent launches are a cry for attention, but Pyongyang is running hard in what it perceives as an arms race with Seoul," he said.

In a speech to the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament on Tuesday, North Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Mr Han Tae Song, accused the US of staging hundreds of "joint war drills" while shipping high-tech offensive military equipment into South Korea and nuclear strategic weapons into the region.

"(This) is seriously threatening the security of our state," he said.

A US State Department spokesman condemned the launches as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a threat to North Korea's neighbours and the international community.

The US remains committed to a diplomatic approach and calls on North Korea to engage in dialogue, the spokesman said.

As with other recent tests, the US military's Indo-Pacific Command said the launch was destabilising but did not pose an immediate threat to US territory or personnel, or to its allies.

South Korean and US nuclear envoys had a phone call during which they shared "deep concerns" over the latest test and agreed to continue cooperation to prevent further escalation, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

North Korea's recent "remarkable development" in nuclear and missile technology could not be overlooked, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

South Korea's National Security Council convened an emergency meeting, at which it said the launches were "very regrettable" and went against calls for peace and stability in the region.

