North Korea fires two ballistic missiles ahead of Harris' visit to South

SEOUL - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, just a day before US Vice-President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in Seoul.

The launch came two days after South Korea and US forces conducted a military drill in waters off the South's east coast involving an aircraft carrier.

On Sunday, North Korea had fired another ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast.

Wednesday's missiles were launched from the Sunan area of Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, between 6.10pm and 6.20pm, said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missiles flew about 360km, reaching an altitude of 30km and a maximum velocity of Mach 6 (7,450kmh), they said, adding that a detailed analysis was under way.

South Korea's national security council held an emergency meeting and condemned the test, vowing to continue building "overwhelming" capacity to deter North Korea, President Yoon Suk-yeol's office said in a statement.

Japan's coast guard also reported a suspected ballistic missile test, which its minister of state for defence, Mr Toshiro Ino, condemned as "unacceptable".

The launch, part of a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests this year by North Korea, also comes after Seoul's spy agency warned that Pyongyang was close to conducting another nuclear test.

Ms Harris will land in the South Korean capital and visit the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone between the two Koreas on Thursday.

