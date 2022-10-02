North Korea fires more missiles as South flexes military muscle in drills

SEOUL - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Saturday, hours before South Korea staged a large military show, displaying stealth fighters and its own missiles.

Pyongyang's fourth launch in a week comes amid a flurry of military muscle-flexing by countries in the region, including joint anti-submarine exercises on Friday by the navies of South Korea, the United States and Japan.

The rival Koreas are in a regional arms race that has seen a major increase of weapons and military spending.

Marking South Korea's 74th Armed Forces Day, President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned what he called recent military provocations by the North and vowed to strengthen joint military drills with the US.

"The government will further strengthen the Korea-US joint exercises, will respond strongly to North Korean provocations and threats by showing them the 'Alliance in Action'," Mr Yoon said in a televised speech.

He and military officials observed a major show of advanced weaponry, including multiple rocket launchers, ballistic missiles, main battle tanks, drones and F-35 fighter aircraft, among other systems. The US military demonstrated fighter jets and attack aircraft.

Mr Yoon has said his country's conventional weapons are key to deterring the North, and Seoul has also been seeking to buy arms from around the world.

The United Nations Security Council has imposed sanctions on the North for its ballistic missile and nuclear tests. Pyongyang rejects such moves as infringement of its sovereign right to self-defence and space exploration.

The North has completed preparations for a nuclear test, a window which could open between China's Communist Party Congress in October and the US midterm elections in November, South Korean lawmakers said on Sept 28.

Saturday's two short-range missiles were launched from Sunan, north of the capital Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It estimated the range at 350km at 30km altitude and speed of Mach 6.

Japan's coast guard reported at least two suspected ballistic missile tests by Pyongyang. The missiles flew 400km and 350km, reaching an altitude of 50km, said Mr Toshiro Ino, state minister of defence.