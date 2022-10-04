North Korea fires missile over Japan, some residents warned to take cover

SEOUL - North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years on Tuesday, prompting a warning for residents to take cover and a temporary suspension of train operations in northern Japan.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese coast guard reported on the missile test, which was launched off North Korea’s east coast.

The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover as the missile appeared to have flown over and past its territory before falling into the Pacific ocean.

It said it did not use any defence measures to destroy the missile, which was the first to fly over or past Japan from North Korea since 2017.

At 7.29am (6.29am Singapore time), the country’s missile alert warning system was activated, with screens showing national broadcaster NHK turning to the alert message.

“North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please evacuate into buildings or underground,” the alert read.

NHK said the alert was in effect for two northern regions of the country, where the missile was believed to be headed.

The test prompted East Japan Railway Co to suspend its train operations in the northern regions, NHK reported.

“North Korea’s series of actions, including its repeated ballistic missile launches, threatens the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community, and poses a serious challenge to the entire international community, including Japan,” Japan’s top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno, said in a brief news conference.

Speaking to reporters shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called North Korea’s actions “barbaric”, and that the government would continue to gather and analyse information.

South Korea’s JCS said it appeared to have been an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) launched from North Korea’s Jagang Province.

North Korea has used that province to launch several recent tests, including multiple missiles that it claimed were “hypersonic.”

TV Asahi, citing an unnamed government source, said North Korea might have fired an intercontinental ballistic missile and it fell into the sea some 3,000km from Japan.

In a statement, Japan’s coastguard warned ships not to approach any falling objects.

The latest launch was Pyongyang’s fifth in 10 days, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.

Such drills infuriate North Korea, which sees them as rehearsals for an invasion.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris was in Seoul last week and toured the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone that divides the peninsula, on a trip that aimed to underscore her country’s “ironclad” commitment to South Korea’s defence against the North.

South Korean and US officials have also been warning for months that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing to conduct another nuclear test.

US and South Korean officials have said they believe this could happen soon after China’s upcoming party congress on Oct 16.

North Korea, which is under multiple UN sanctions for its weapons programmes, typically seeks to maximise the geopolitical impact of its tests with careful timing. REUTERS, AFP