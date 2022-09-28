North Korea fires two ballistic missiles ahead of Kamala Harris’ visit to South

The launch comes as South Korean lawmakers said Pyongyang has completed preparations for a nuclear test. PHOTO: REUTERS
SEOUL - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, the South’s military said, just a day before US Vice-President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in Seoul.

“North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the waters also known as the Sea of Japan.

Japan’s coast guard also confirmed a possible ballistic missile launch, citing information from Tokyo’s Defence Ministry, and warned ships to be aware.

The launch, part of a record-breaking blitz of weapons tests this year by North Korea, also comes after Seoul’s spy agency warned that Pyongyang was close to conducting another nuclear test.

The North appears to have completed “a third tunnel at its Punggye-ri nuclear site,” MP Yoo Sang-bum told reporters after a briefing from Seoul’s National Intelligence Service.

After a stop in Japan, US Vice-President Harris is due to arrive in Seoul on Thursday for a brief visit, during which she will visit the heavily fortified border between North and South Korea.

And this week, the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan has been conducting joint drills with South Korea’s navy in waters off the peninsula.

In a speech hours earlier aboard the destroyer USS Howard destroyer in the Japanese city of Yokosuka, Harris said Sunday’s launch was part of an “illicit weapons programme which threatens regional stability and violates multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions”.

Washington is Seoul’s key security ally and stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to protect it from the North.

The two countries have long carried out joint exercises, which they insist are purely defensive but North Korea sees them as rehearsals for an invasion. 

Since 2006, North Korea has been subject to UN sanctions, which the Security Council has steadily, and unanimously, stepped up over the years to cut off funding for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

North Korea rejects the UN resolutions as an infringement of its sovereign right to self-defence and space exploration. AFP, REUTERS

