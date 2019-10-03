North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of US talks

North Korea fired what may have been a submarine-launched ballistic missile from off its east coast yesterday, a day after it announced the resumption of talks with the United States on ending its nuclear programme.

If confirmed, it would be the most provocative test by North Korea since it started the talks with the US last year.

A proven submarine-based missile capability would take the North's arsenal to a new level, allowing deployment far beyond the Korean peninsula and a "second-strike" capability in the event of an attack on its military bases.

Pyongyang frequently couples diplomatic overtures with military moves as a way of maintaining pressure on negotiating partners.