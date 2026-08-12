North Korea fired a ballistic missile, South Korean military says

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North Korea fired the missile from the Wonsan area at around 6 am (5am Singapore time).

SEOUL – North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Aug 12 towards the sea off the Korean peninsula’s east coast, South Korean and Japanese authorities said, days ahead of major joint military exercises by Seoul and Washington long denounced by Pyongyang.

South Korea’s and Japan’s defence authorities said the missile flew around 700km, and they both issued statements condemning the action.

South Korea’s Office of National Security convened an emergency meeting, expressing concern over North Korea’s continued ballistic missile launches following a previous launch on Aug 6.

It urged Pyongyang to halt provocations that violate United Nations Security Council resolutions.

South Korea’s military said it was maintaining readiness to respond “overwhelmingly” to any provocation under its combined defence posture with the United States.

There was no immediate statement from Pyongyang on the launch.

The missile, which landed in the sea outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), reached a maximum altitude of about 90km, Japan’s Defence Ministry said in a post on X.

“Japan lodged a strong protest with North Korea through diplomatic channels at the Japanese Embassy in Beijing and strongly condemned the action,” Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters.

The launch comes as South Korea and the United States plan to conduct major joint military drills from Aug 17 to 27 to counter North Korea’s evolving nuclear and weapons capabilities.

Pyongyang has in previous years denounced the annual drills as a provocation.

On Aug 11 , North Korean state media condemned Japan’s latest defence white paper as a document aimed at reviving militarism, saying Tokyo was using what it called an unfounded portrayal of Pyongyang as a security threat to justify an arms build-up.

North Korea has conducted a series of tests in 2026 , including short-range ballistic missiles, artillery rockets and other tactical weapons.

Last week, North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea, according to the South Korean military.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow used a North Korean ballistic missile during a Russian attack on Aug 11 that killed seven workers at a Ukrainian steel plant in the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia. REUTERS