North Korea fetes founder Kim Il Sung as US prepares for provocations

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - North Korea celebrated the 110th birthday of its deceased state founder, while a US aircraft carrier group was in waters east of the peninsula with Pyongyang poised for provocations that could include its first nuclear test since 2017.

Dance celebrations, music and fireworks are planned for Friday (April 15) night in Pyongyang as part of the festivities for the Day of the Sun holiday to mark the birthday of Kim Il Sung - the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported.

The state appears to have held a military parade on Thursday night, with jets and helicopters flying low over central Pyongyang as part of the event, specialist news service NK News cited sources in the capital as saying. In recent years, North Korea has held military parades at night and then edited footage for airing several hours later on state TV.

There are no indications of whether there might have been major weapons such as missiles on display. As of 2pm local time, North Korea hasn't made any statement about a parade or shown any footage.

South Korean authorities wouldn't say if a parade took place or confirm the report from NK News.

Unification Ministry deputy spokesman Cha Duck-chul told reporters on Friday that Seoul was closely monitoring North Korea's activities including the possibility it will hold military parade on April 25 to mark the anniversary of the founding of its army.

The US Navy dispatched an aircraft carrier group this week to waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan for the first time since 2017.

The show of force comes as the Biden administration tries to limit Pyongyang's provocations as it confronts the security and economic challenges posed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

North Korea had previously used the celebrations to show off its military might, parade new weapons through the streets of Pyongyang and hold rallies demonstrating support for its leader.

The Biden administration's envoy for North Korea policy, Mr Sung Kim, said earlier this month Pyongyang may be looking at a nuclear or missile test to coincide with the events.

A military parade would be the first in about seven months, when it held a version in September that didn't feature major systems such as ballistic missiles.

In October 2020, Kim Jong Un put on a big display of new weaponry at a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of its ruling party. That event included a display of a new missile designed to strike the US that was described by experts as the world's largest road-worthy intercontinental ballistic missile.

That ICBM known as the Hwasong-17 appears to have blown up shortly after launch in a failed test last month.

Pyongyang could try to steal the spotlight from South Korea's inauguration of a new president on May 10 with a nuclear test, the DongA newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified South Korean government official.