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The move was in response to Switzerland’s decision to impose sanctions on North Korea’s Songdowon International Children’s Camp.

SEOUL - North Korea has expelled the head of Switzerland's diplomatic office in Pyongyang and ordered the envoy to leave within 48 hours, its Foreign Ministry said on Nov 25.

In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the ministry said the move was in response to Switzerland’s decision to impose sanctions on North Korea’s Songdowon International Children’s Camp, calling it an overtly hostile act against the country.

Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry summoned the head of the diplomatic office, Sylvain Astier, and handed him a memorandum urging him to close the office, KCNA said.

“The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea declared the head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours,” KCNA said, using the country's official name.

“Any act of violating the sovereign rights of the DPRK and the interests of its citizens can never be welcomed by us,” it said.

On Nov 24, North Korea condemned Switzerland for adding the camp to its sanctions list over its alleged role in the transfer of children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and said it would consider shutting down the diplomatic office in Pyongyang.

The sanctions infringed on North Korea’s sovereignty as they denied the country’s obligation to provide children with opportunities for culture and recreation, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, said.

On Nov 24, Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said its sanctions policy was independent of the reopening of the diplomatic office, which it had conducted “in line with our universalist foreign policy”.

“Its aim is to maintain channels of dialogue, including with states with which we have differences on certain issues,” it said in emailed comments. REUTERS