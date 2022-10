North Korea demands the US, South Korea halt joint military drills

WASHINGTON - North Korea on Monday demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, calling them a provocation that may draw “more powerful follow-up measures” from Pyongyang.

“The situation in the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity has entered the serious confrontation phase of power for power again due to the ceaseless and reckless military moves of the US and South Korea,” North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement carried on the country’s official KCNA news agency.

The United States and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day for the better part of a week.

The operation, called Vigilant Storm, will run until Friday.

It will feature about 240 warplanes conducting about 1,600 sorties, the US Air Force said.

Washington and Seoul believe Pyongyang may be about to resume testing of nuclear bombs for the first time since 2017.

The two allies have embraced a strategy of “deterring” Pyongyang through major military drills that some current and former officials say may exacerbate tensions.

The foreign ministry statement said North Korea is “ready to take all necessary measures for defending its sovereignty, people’s security and territorial integrity from outside military threats”.

“If the US continuously persists in the grave military provocations, the DPRK will take into account more powerful follow-up measures,” it said, using the initials of North Korea’s official name.

“If the US does not want any serious developments not suited to its security interests, it should stop the useless and ineffective war exercises at once. If not, it will have to totally take the blame for all the consequences.”

Last Friday, South Korean troops finished the 12-day Hoguk 22 field exercises, which featured mock amphibious landings and river crossings, including some drills with US forces.

North Korea condemns the joint drills as a rehearsal for invasion and proof of hostile policies by Washington and Seoul. It has launched missiles, conducted air drills, and fired artillery into the sea in response to the exercises.

It has ignored repeated US calls to resume talks over its nuclear and missile programmes and has instead embarked on an unprecedented spate of missile testing this year.