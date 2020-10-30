North Korea blames Seoul's 'improper control' for death of fisheries official

SEOUL (AFP) - North Korea on Friday (Oct 30) placed blame for its killing of a South Korean fisheries official last month on Seoul's "improper control of the citizen".

The incident, which occurred when troops shot the official after he drifted into North Korea's waters "was the result of improper control of the citizen by the south side in the sensitive hotspot", particularly during tensions over the coronavirus pandemic, state-run news agency KCNA said.

"Therefore, the blame for the incident first rests with the south side. This is our invariable stand," it said, despite a previous rare apology from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the matter.