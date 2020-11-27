North Korea attempted to hack into South Korean coronavirus vaccine makers: Media

North Korea has attempted to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines.
North Korea has attempted to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
  • Updated
    2 min ago
  • Published
    24 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea’s intelligence agency foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines, the News1 agency reported on Friday (Nov 27), citing a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee.

 Lawmaker Ha Tae-keung said after being briefed by the National Intelligence Service that the agency did not specify how many and which drugmakers were targeted but said there was no damage from the hacking attempts, News1 said. 

Last week, Microsoft said hackers working for the Russian and North Korean governments have tried to break into the networks of seven pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers in South Korea, Canada, France, India and the United States.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 