Nobody can break up G-20 bloc: Wang Yi

BEIJING • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said no one has the power to split up the Group of 20 (G-20), hitting back at suggestions Russia should be booted for invading Ukraine.

Mr Wang stressed in a meeting with Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi that the bloc "should focus on coordination of macroeconomic policies, and that it should not be politicised", the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday.

Indonesia holds the G-20's rotating presidency. Nations that have been punishing Russia with sanctions and other measures have floated the idea of ejecting Moscow from the G-20, which since 2008 has served as the major international council for discussing economic matters by holding annual gatherings of the world's top leaders.

China has expressed opposition to such a move before, but Mr Wang's comments mark the Asian nation's strongest statement yet on the matter.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for talks over whether Russia should be excluded from the grouping, as part of broader efforts to turn President Vladimir Putin into an international pariah for the invasion.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said the United States does not "believe it can be business as usual" with Russia and international organisations like the G-20, and that the Biden administration would "consult with our allies and partners around the world" on the issue.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday joined allies in saying he does not wish to see Mr Putin at this year's G-20 meeting.

Mr Putin plans to attend the G-20 gathering hosted by Indonesia later this year, Moscow's Ambassador to Jakarta, Ms Lyudmila Vorobieva, has said, adding that Russia appreciated Indonesia for not bowing to pressure.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE