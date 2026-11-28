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No phone, no problem: How students in China are folding microdramas out of paper

Half-metre printouts of short-drama scenes folded like a phone are catching on among students in China amid classroom phone bans.

Microdramas are taking over screens everywhere. But what happens if you can’t get your dopamine hit?

For some students in China, you simply make one out of paper.

The result is a half-metre-long printout of scenes from short dramas, folded into the shape of a mobile phone – known as “paper short-form dramas”.

This creative workaround was born out of necessity.

In China, several regions – including Chongqing, Guangzhou, Zhengzhou and Fujian – have moved to ban primary and secondary school students from bringing mobile phones onto campuses.

Announced in October 2025, the classroom bans stemmed from growing concerns over disruption and the impact of excessive phone use on students’ development.

Yet, it is difficult to deter stubborn, innovative students who, much like adults, can get hooked on minute-long microdramas. Originating in China, these dramas feature fast-paced plots and cliffhangers built for quick viewing on 9:16 vertical screens.

The half-metre strip made from thin cardboard comes complete with a lock screen time and a battery level that never change. PHOTOS: ANSTRONAUT/FACEBOOK

The comic book of a new era

Locked out of their devices in class, some students are turning to the pocket-sized printouts styled like a phone showing a drama’s cover page – complete with a lock screen time and a battery level that never changes.

Unfold the paper short-form drama, and a half-metre strip made from thin cardboard reveals scenes, dialogues and even comment sections from popular shows.

To “like” a “clip”, a reader colours in the heart with a red pen.

To “share” it, they simply pass it to a friend.

Paper short-form dramas have caught on in schools because they are easy to hide and swop, require no charging, and come ad-free.

The pocket-sized printouts are styled like an actual phone and come with the comment section of the short-form drama. PHOTOS: ANSTRONAUT/FACEBOOK

While students often make them easily at home, physical and online vendors sell them too.

According to news outlet China National Radio , copies can be bought for just one yuan (20 Singapore cents) at small shops and stationery stores near schools or on e-commerce platforms.

Copyright concerns, mature themes

However, concerns have been raised about potential harms, including copyright infringement and the type of content reaching children.

China National Radio reported that the printouts are often marketed as toys instead of books. This allows sellers, who have not obtained permission from the short drama producers to reproduce or distribute the content, to dodge copyright laws.

Short-form dramas – which often focus on mature and violent themes such as rebirth, revenge and domineering CEOs – frequently require age verification. For instance, in CEO’s Runaway Sweetheart, a female character sleeps with a CEO and becomes the envy of her peers, according to Shanghai-based English-language digital platform Sixth Tone.

Each copy can retail online for as low as one yuan (20 Singapore cents). PHOTO: CHINA NATIONAL RADIO

Because paper short-form dramas print scenes from such shows and circulate among students, parents have voiced frustration online that their children are being exposed to inappropriate material.

Sixth Tone reported that a hashtag related to these paper short-form dramas on social media platform Weibo had garnered more than 170 million views as of Nov 26.

While many online users have called them the comic book of a new era, others have criticised them for bringing age-inappropriate plots to children.