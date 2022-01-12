No lockdown in Beijing in run-up to Winter Games

Chinese Olympic officials yesterday said there is no plan to lock down Beijing in the lead-up to the Winter Games, adding that even with the emergence of the Omicron variant, the situation is still largely under control.

They warned, however, that this could change if there is a large-scale outbreak within the Olympic bubble.

With just under a month before the start of the Winter Olympics, and ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks in several cities, including one just 150km away from Beijing, concerns remain over what form the Games could take.

"Unless there is a cluster that affects those within the closed loop, the situation so far has not necessitated a change in our approach," Mr Huang Chun, deputy director of the Games Service Department as well as the Pandemic Prevention and Control Office, said during a virtual media briefing.

He said medical teams and experts are closely monitoring the hyper-infectious Omicron variant.

"As to whether the rest of the city will be put under lockdown, there are no such arrangements right now, whether from the city government or the Olympics organising committee," he added.

During the media conference, officials refused to be drawn into whether ticket sales would be open to the public, simply saying there are considerations and to "wait for the official announcement".

Similarly, when asked about the Olympic torch relay, officials merely said preparations were under way, urging the media to wait for the official word.

There has been a reluctance to commit to opening ticket sales or allowing mass participation, with Omicron flare-ups in Anyang city in Henan province and the port city of Tianjin prompting lockdowns.

Both areas are adjacent to Hebei province, where snow sport competitions will be held during the Winter Olympics, which will take place from Feb 4 to Feb 20.

Meanwhile, China's civil aviation regulator has suspended two flights between Seattle and Shanghai, citing virus concerns.

Under rules enacted early in the pandemic, airlines that bring in positive Covid-19 cases will have their routes suspended for at least two weeks.

China yesterday reported 110 new Covid-19 cases, 87 of which were in Henan province. It was unclear whether the cases were linked to the Omicron variant, but the country has been battling a Delta outbreak since late last year.

Beijing is conducting the Games within a bubble or a closed loop, so athletes and others taking part in the events are kept away from the public.

The bubble was put into effect last week, with thousands of drivers, logistics workers and volunteers cut off from outside access for weeks until after the events.

A separate media centre has been set up in the heart of Beijing for those who do not wish to enter the Olympic bubble.

There are also strict testing requirements just to enter the downtown media area, with only those fully vaccinated allowed.

Organisers estimate about 10,000 people will descend on Beijing for the Games, but expect some to drop out for various reasons, including not qualifying or not meeting Covid-19 entry requirements.

Beijing will be the first city in the world to have hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

But several countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia, have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games over what they say is China's human rights record. This means that while their athletes will still compete, there will be no government representatives at the events.