‘No Japan’ boycott fades as Japanese products regain favour in South Korea

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Japanese beer brand Asahi was among the most visible targets of the boycott.

SEOUL – South Koreans appear to have moved on from a consumer boycott of Japanese goods sparked by a bitter bilateral dispute in 2019, with Japanese beer imports hitting a record high and younger consumers showing waning support for the campaign.

South Korea imported 100.3 million kg of Japanese beer in 2025, the first time annual imports have exceeded 100 million kg, according to the country’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s annual report on imported food inspections released on July 6 .

The figures underscore how dramatically consumer behaviour has shifted since the “No Japan” boycott, which erupted in 2019 after Tokyo imposed export restrictions on key industrial materials used by South Korean manufacturers.

The restrictions came after South Korea’s Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that Japanese companies must compensate South Korean victims of wartime forced labour.

Imports of Japanese beer fell about 92 per cent between 2018 and 2021 as the boycott spread nationwide. Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo and beer brands including Asahi, Sapporo and Kirin became some of the most visible targets, according to market researcher Embrain.

A survey released on July 8 suggests public sentiment toward Japanese goods has softened, particularly among younger South Koreans.

More than half of respondents in their 20s, or 55.6 per cent, said they no longer intended to participate in the boycott.

Across all age groups, 42.7 per cent said they had little intention of taking part in the boycott, up from 10.2 per cent in December 2020. Meanwhile, the share of respondents who said they strongly supported the boycott fell to 8.6 per cent from 41.9 per cent in 2020.

The survey was conducted in May on 1,000 adults ages 19 to 59 nationwide.

Asked why they no longer supported the boycott, respondents most commonly cited personal choice, with 33.7 per cent saying purchasing decisions should be left to individual preference. Another 28.4 per cent said they had simply become less interested over time. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK