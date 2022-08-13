'No home and we're now in debt'

BEIJING • Newly married and with his first child on the way, auto worker Wang wanted to move into the apartment he bought in Wuhan three years ago, but those hopes were dashed by China's ballooning property crisis.

Saddled with US$300,000 (S$411,000) in debt and, with his unit nowhere near completion, the 34-year-old decided that he has had enough and stopped making mortgage payments.

He is among numerous home buyers across dozens of cities in China who have boycotted payments over fears their properties will not be completed by cash-strapped, debt-laden developers.

"They said construction would resume soon," Mr Wang said, giving only his surname. "But no workers showed up."

He was planning to start a family after purchasing the home.

"It wasn't easy for us to buy this home. It all came from my savings," he said. "Now there's no home, and we still owe 2 million yuan (S$411,000) in mortgage payments."

After years of explosive growth fuelled by easy access to loans, the Chinese authorities launched a crackdown on excessive debt in 2020.

That squeezed financing options for property sector giants such as Evergrande, as they struggled to make repayments and restructure mountains of debt.

Now, they are facing mortgage boycotts and government pressure to deliver pre-sold homes.

In Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, buyers such as Mr Wang said they received multiple postponement notices on their apartments from developer Myhome Real Estate, months past the promised delivery date late last year.

The builder said in a notice this week that it had managed to release some frozen funds, adding that it expected to complete the Wuhan project late this year.

Mr Wang said he stopped repayments this month.

In a recent report, Mr Andrew Batson of Gavekal Dragonomics said the "crisis of confidence" in China's housing market points to structural flaws.

Because of their heavy reliance on selling apartments in advance, developers pursued business models that exposed buyers to the risk of not getting their homes, he added.

As financially stressed firms halted construction on projects, "those risks have dramatically materialised".

The crisis has left home buyers in limbo.

"I thought it would never happen," a Wuhan home buyer surnamed Hu said of his unfinished home.

The 25-year-old said his family took out loans to help with the down payment for a three-room flat in 2018.

At that time, Wuhan was encouraging college graduates such as Mr Hu to get household registrations in the city, he said.

Known as "hukou", these all-important government registrations allow access to healthcare and schools.

"Everyone was buying property back then... People were vying for it," he said.

Buyers in Wuhan said there have been protests over unfinished pre-sold homes in the city. Home buyers in around 100 cities, involving more than 300 housing projects, have boycotted mortgage payments, according to a crowdsourced document named WeNeedHome.

Nomura analysts estimate that Chinese developers have delivered only around 60 per cent of homes they pre-sold between 2013 and 2020.

In those years, China's outstanding mortgage loans rose by 26.3 trillion yuan, Nomura added.

