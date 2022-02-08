THE BIG STORY

More than 46,000 workers have secured new jobs with the help of the National Trades Union Congress' (NTUC) Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore two years ago. These workers were placed in new jobs from February 2020 to December last year.

WORLD

India's advertising industry is facing a wave of rising intolerance towards progressive concepts incorporated into their work. The conservative rage amid an increasingly polarised atmosphere has spooked agencies and brands, limiting creative freedom as firms grow wary of backlash and those that get flak beat a hasty retreat.

WORLD

Japan and South Korea are at loggerheads once more, this time over Tokyo's bid to nominate ancient gold and silver mines for Unesco World Heritage status. Japan regards the mines on Sado Island as industrial heritage that boasts outstanding mining technology that was ahead of its time, but Seoul sees them as a painful reminder of forced wartime labour of South Koreans.

SINGAPORE

With the pandemic offering the opportunity for a reset in every industry, talk has resurfaced on whether it is time to rethink overnight shifts for junior doctors to keep them sane and patients safe. The Straits Times speaks to doctors young and old, as well as healthcare groups, to learn what can be changed.

TECH

The recent spate of scams targeting bank users here underscores how cybercrime is a real danger that we cannot take lightly. But working from home and accessing work resources on home networks invariably raises cyber-security risks. The Straits Times looks at some steps you can take to work more safely at home.

SPORT

Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust, 35, yesterday became the first Winter Olympian to win gold in an individual event at five different Games after retaining her 1,500m title in Beijing. She won in an Olympic record time of 1min 53.28sec, ahead of Japan's Miho Takagi and compatriot Antoinette de Jong.