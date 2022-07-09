THE BIG STORY

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 67, a statesman with massive political clout, leaves behind a legacy in diplomacy and economic policy after he was assassinated in broad daylight by a lone gunman yesterday. The gunman, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, was arrested at the crime scene and has confessed.

SINGAPORE

People with Integrated Shield Plan (IP) riders will have more doctors to choose from - potentially more than 1,000 specialists in the private sector - while still enjoying an annual payment cap of $3,000. While all the insurers have agreed to a new initiative, the actual implementation may vary.

WORLD

Most cinemas in Shanghai reopened yesterday, as the city stuck to a plan of gradual resumption of daily activities after it lifted a two-month Covid-19 lockdown in June, while also trying to contain resurgent infections. Shanghai's strategy rests on frequent testing, thorough contact tracing and isolated lockdowns of residential buildings and other venues.

WORLD FOCUS

Depictions of alcohol use in K-dramas - such as Work Later, Drink Now (right) - mirror the drinking culture in South Korea, but public views are shifting and concern is growing. The Korea Health Promotion Institute said the excessive portrayals of alcohol on TV could romanticise or encourage heavy drinking.

SINGAPORE

Every year, one in 10 heart attack patients here has no standard risk factors for the condition, a new National University Heart Centre, Singapore, study has found. These patients have an 80 per cent increased risk of death following a heart attack compared with those who have risk factors such as smoking and diabetes.

SPORT

Wimbledon top seed Novak Djokovic wobbled but settled down to beat Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in yesterday's semi-finals to be one win away from his 21st Grand Slam title. He will face the mercurial Nick Kyrgios, who is well rested after the injured Rafael Nadal pulled out of their last-four clash.