WORLD

Record deaths from Hong Kong's Covid-19 surge are straining the city's facilities for storing dead bodies, with morgues and public mortuaries at maximum capacity. Over 34,000 new virus cases, and 87 deaths, were reported yesterday. Pharmacies were also running out of flu and cold medicine as residents stocked up on drugs.

SINGAPORE

The People's Action Party needs to quickly decide on who Singapore's next prime minister will be, to give him and his team "the longest runway possible before taking over the controls in the cockpit", said Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Christopher de Souza in Parliament while addressing the country's fourth-generation leaders.

THE BIG STORY

A massive grassroots movement is under way in the Ukrainian countryside, with civilians forming self-defence units to protect their villages against Russian troops. Ordinary Ukrainians - farmers, shop owners, day labourers and taxi drivers - are patrolling the streets, building fortifications and putting up an unexpectedly fierce resistance against seemingly impossible odds.

SINGAPORE

Food delivery and private-hire car platforms allow people from lower-income backgrounds to earn a quick buck, but they risk getting trapped in poverty and precarity, researchers warned in a study. They proposed interventions including mandating Central Provident Fund contributions from workers and platform firms.

SINGAPORE

Around 27,000 children aged five to 11 have contracted Covid-19 since December last year, the Ministry of Health said. Most of the children who had to be hospitalised were unvaccinated, often because they were too young to get the jab. The silver lining: The majority were well enough to be discharged within three days.

BUSINESS

Around seven in 10 income taxpayers - more than 1.6 million people here - will not be required to file a tax return this year. These taxpayers who are eligible for the No-Filing Service are required to verify the accuracy of their auto-included income information and check eligibility for tax reliefs claimed.