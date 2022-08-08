THE BIG STORY

Chinese and Taiwanese warships yesterday played high seas "cat and mouse" ahead of the scheduled end of unprecedented Chinese military exercises around Taiwan, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended China's actions as just. China did not say if the military drills - scheduled to end at midday yesterday - were over.

THE BIG STORY

Life is gradually returning to normal in Singapore after a two-year battle against Covid-19 but there are still challenges ahead, said President Halimah Yacob yesterday. She listed three key pressure points: economic headwinds, social cohesion and long-term commitments such as ageing and climate change.

WORLD

Amid growing speculation over whether Malaysia will go to the polls by November, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz (right) has denied that Budget 2023 will be brought forward to allow Parliament to be dissolved earlier. He dismissed talk of the budget being tabled in late September or early October as "just rumours".

SINGAPORE

The new $10 million Research Centre on Sustainable Urban Farming was launched last Friday, bringing together scientists from across the National University of Singapore to develop novel and high-tech solutions for urban farming. Projects include altering the genetics of important crops to boost their nutritional value and make them more suitable for indoor farming.

SINGAPORE

More than 2,500 government leaders, mayors, delegates and trade visitors attended the World Cities Summit last week to discuss the challenges that cities face and how to address them. Key issues were the role of cities in a post-pandemic world, inequality, community partnership, carbon emissions and financing green projects.

BUSINESS

Identifying the right talent is of the utmost importance, start-up executives and mentors say, as each employee plays an integral role. Resilience, cultural fit and a can-do attitude are some qualities they look out for as they seek to build agile teams for uncertain and fast-developing environments.