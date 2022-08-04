THE BIG STORY

China has suspended the export of natural sand to Taiwan and also banned the import of citrus fruits and two types of fish from Taiwan, as US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in a trip condemned by Beijing. China's People's Liberation Army also continued military exercises in the Taiwan Strait.

WORLD

Three people were killed and six were wounded yesterday in a stabbing at a kindergarten in China's Jiangxi province. The ages of the victims were not announced. It was reported that a "gangster wearing a cap and mask" stormed the private kindergarten and the 48-year-old suspect was still at large.

OPINION

As inflation around the world surges, some consumers are not convinced that raising interest rates - even though monetary policymakers everywhere are supersizing their rate hikes - can tame soaring prices. Will the public and central banks ever be aligned on inflation expectations?

SINGAPORE

A new urban farm that is able to produce 33 tonnes of leafy greens a year within a compact space was launched yesterday. Known as GroGrace, the farm is about four times more productive than conventional indoor farms with its ability to produce 70kg of leafy greens per sq m.

SINGAPORE

While 95 per cent of consumers here are inclined to pick products with sustainable packaging, more than one in two will avoid doing so if such packaging costs more, showed a report by the Singapore Environment Council. Packaging waste formed about a third of the 1.82 million tonnes of domestic waste thrown away in 2021.

LIFE

If Singlish needs subtitling in overseas cinemas, it is only fair the favour is returned for Singapore viewers, says John Lui as he laments English actors with incomprehensible accents, such as Tom Hardy (left), sound mixing which garbles voices, and the loss of some hearing which comes with age.