THE BIG STORY

China has warned of more mass tests and targeted lockdowns to tackle outbreaks of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, despite public unhappiness. The country is battling its worst spike in cases since the pandemic erupted, with no deviation from a Covid-19-zero approach in the megacities of Shanghai and Beijing.

WORLD

Climate change is poised to cause thousands of viruses to jump from one species of mammal to another over the next 50 years, according to a new study. This shuffling of viruses among animals could also pose a danger to humans, possibly resulting in a new pandemic, the study published in Nature on Thursday said.

SINGAPORE

A community advisory panel has been formed to tackle unacceptable neighbourhood noise from residents as well as at outdoor spaces. It will establish what are unacceptable noise levels and look into the feasibility of a guideline for noise levels in decibels. It will propose a set of community norms by the end of the year to serve as a benchmark and common reference for public advisories.

WORLD

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has pledged to improve ties with Japan, having sent a delegation to Tokyo to emphasise the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. Mr Yoon will take office next month and one of his first steps could be a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

OPINION

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) is still relevant and able to respond to new challenges. It is a victory for the UN, for international law, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. This victory is precious, especially in the current difficult circumstances the world faces, says veteran diplomat Tommy Koh.

BUSINESS

Singapore's three local lenders all reported a 10 per cent drop year on year in first-quarter earnings as rising interest rates were offset by a fall in fee and trading income amid weaker markets. The banks' chiefs struck a cautious note on headwinds like inflation and volatility weighing on investor sentiment.