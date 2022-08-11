THE BIG STORY

China said yesterday it will leave no room for separatist activities in any form from Taiwan and reaffirmed it would take the self-ruled island by force if necessary. The warning in China's White Paper on Taiwan came as the military said it has fulfilled all tasks of joint operations around Taiwan, but will continue to monitor the situation.

THE BIG STORY

Researchers have embarked on a project that aims to preserve - in digital form - about 10,000 key natural specimens found in Singapore in the last 200 years. Yesterday, the five-year project digitising all significant natural specimens from the island, such as the mangrove pit viper, was launched here and in London.

WORLD

Former US president Donald Trump released a campaign-style video in what may be the strongest hint yet that he plans to run against President Joe Biden in 2024, hours after he denounced the FBI's raid on his Florida home as political persecution. The raid was slammed by Republican members of Congress, governors and candidates in November's mid-term elections.

BUSINESS

Singapore racked up its best quarter ever for commercial property deals to defy a sharp regionwide decline, noted a report yesterday. Deal volume here climbed 74 per cent to US$5.6 billion (S$7.7 billion) in the three months to June 30, a record level for a single quarter, as institutional investors piled in.

SPORT

The Football Association of Singapore has handed out a three-match suspension to both Lion City Sailors head coach Kim Do-hoon and Tampines Rovers assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin for clashing during a game last month. Kim, a South Korean, was fined $2,000, and Mustafic $3,000.

LIFE

The showrunners of fantasy series House Of The Dragon say viewers can expect the same mix of light and dark in Game Of Thrones, as well as opulence and action. The prequel tells the story of the Targaryen family and is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood book. Showrunners say it is faithful to the source material.