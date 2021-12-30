THE BIG STORY

Singapore and China have pledged to explore new areas of collaboration, in particular in digital economy and green development, with the signing of 14 agreements yesterday. The 17th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation was co-chaired by Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng.

WORLD

Hong Kong's last prominent anti-government and pro-democracy online media outfit has closed, with six people linked to The Stand News, including pop star and activist Denise Ho, held for sedition. Police also nabbed a former employee of Apple Daily for the same offence in a day of raids yesterday.

OPINION

Smoking causes eight million deaths each year globally, of which an estimated 1.2 million die from second-hand smoke. Opinion editor Grace Ho says the conditions are ripe to take bolder steps towards a tobacco-free generation in Singapore by prohibiting tobacco sale to those born after a certain year.

SINGAPORE

The Salvation Army usually receives up to 10 tonnes of donations in kind daily, and the amount triples in December. This year, it received 24 per cent more donations in total compared with last year. Goods that cannot be resold will have their recyclable parts salvaged and the rest discarded.

SINGAPORE

The Lions Befrienders plans to give at least 2,000 to 3,000 customised tablets to its seniors living in rental flats from next month. They will be used to keep tabs on the elderly who live alone and to check that they are well and alive. For those who are not literate, the tablet will read out messages in a language of their choice.

LIFE

The M1 Singapore Fringe Festival returns from Jan 12 to 23 with contemporary theatre, a dance film and more centred around the theme The Helpers. Five local productions will run at the Esplanade and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. Three overseas ones will be available as videos on demand.