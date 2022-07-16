Must-reads

1 hour ago

China economy expands just 0.4% in Q2

China's economy grew by just 0.4 per cent in the three months to June, compared with a year ago, the latest data shows. It was the smallest expansion since the economy contracted 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, as lockdowns in Beijing and Shanghai pushed the government's economic goals for the year further out of reach. 

MGM Resorts said to eye takeover of Genting S'pore

Casino operator Genting Singapore is attracting takeover interest as tourists start coming back to the Asian travel hub, said people with knowledge of the matter.

Its US rival MGM Resorts International is said to have approached the firm's controlling shareholder to express its interest in a deal.

Wang Yi signals China is part of South-east Asia family

When Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila on July 6, dressed in the traditional Filipino garment for formal occasions, the subtext appeared to have been that external powers such as the United States should keep out of South-east Asia. Beijing's concern is that countries in the region may increasingly give diplomatic support to US policy initiatives.

Economic disruptions stall closing of gender gap

Efforts to close the gender gap have been stalled by nearly three years of economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and fuelled by the rising cost of living, the climate crisis and large-scale migration. As a consequence, previous gains may be lost as a result of gender imbalance in the labour force.

Man allegedly drove over security officer's foot

A man allegedly drove over the foot of a security officer at the condominium where she was working. The Malaysian said she felt a sharp pain in her right foot as the car drove past her in a confrontation captured on CCTV footage seen by The Straits Times, adding that the driver had called her names.

Singapore loses bid to host world athletics meet

Tokyo has won the bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships after beating competition from Singapore, Kenya and Poland.

A spokesman for Sport Singapore said the bid process "strengthened our relationship with World Athletics and demonstrated the potential for athletics in South-east Asia". B14

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 16, 2022, with the headline Must-reads. Subscribe

