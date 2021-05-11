News analysis

No great fanfare in China over WHO nod for Sinopharm's shot

Beijing hopes to play down accusations that it is using vaccine to cut deals

China's Sinopharm vaccine now joins those from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna on the World Health Organisation's emergency use listing.
The response in China was muted after the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved the home-grown Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use last week, a move that has paved the way for Beijing to step up its vaccine diplomacy.

The reason is twofold: Beijing is hoping to play down claims that it is using vaccine doses to cut deals, and it may not yet be prepared to recognise all the other vaccines on WHO's emergency use list.

