No fitness trackers, smart watches: More Chinese universities ban high-tech wearables in exam halls

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China’s Ministry of Education reminded candidates taking the 2026 national college entrance examination, known as gaokao, not to bring mobile phones, smart watches or smart glasses into exam venues.

BEIJING – Multiple Chinese universities have tightened examination security by banning a wide range of smart devices – including smart glasses, smart watches, wireless earbuds and fitness trackers – from examination halls after a growing number of students were caught using high-tech wearables to cheat.

The universities have explicitly prohibited candidates from bringing any electronic devices with communication, storage, scanning or transmission capabilities into testing venues.

On July 1, South China Agricultural University in Guangdong province issued a notice warning students not to bring smart devices into examination halls.

The university said it had recently discovered and handled multiple cases of students attempting to cheat by bringing electronic devices into exam venues. The students were punished in accordance with the university’s regulations on handling examination violations.

The university emphasised that any device with communication, storage, photography or transmission functions – including mobile phones, smart glasses, smart watches, Bluetooth earbuds and invisible earpieces – is strictly prohibited.

Simply bringing such devices into an examination hall, regardless of whether they are switched off or used, constitutes cheating and results in a zero score for the subject, along with a demerit – restricting them from receiving any award or scholarship, or joining the Communist Party of China – or more severe disciplinary punishment.

To strengthen supervision, the university has deployed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered proctoring system that monitors examination halls in real time, identifying suspicious behaviour such as carrying unidentified objects, passing items, frequently turning one’s head or keeping hands under the desk.

Other universities have also publicly reported cases of cheating involving smart electronic devices.

On June 29, Xuchang University in Henan province reported that three students had brought electronic devices containing exam-related materials into examination halls, while two others used devices capable of sending or receiving information to obtain answers.

Hubei University of Technology announced on June 23 that a student had received a 10-month demerit period for bringing an electronic device containing exam-related materials into the final English examination.

On June 26, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in Hubei province urged students to “resist cheating via smart glasses”, noting that such devices, which can wirelessly transmit answers, store materials and photograph examination papers, are classified as information-transmitting equipment prohibited in examination venues.

The tougher measures come as education authorities have also warned against the misuse of smart devices during examinations.

Under China’s Ministry of Education’s regulations on handling misconduct in national education examinations, bringing devices capable of sending or receiving information into an examination venue constitutes cheating, and all the examinees’ results from the affected examination will be invalidated.

The ministry also issued a warning on June 2 ahead of the 2026 national college entrance examination, known as gaokao, reminding candidates that bringing smart devices into examination venues – regardless of the reason or whether the devices are used – constitutes cheating.

The growing concern reflects the rapid advancement of wearable AI technology.

According to China Newsweek, in December 2025, a team from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology modified commercially available smart glasses by connecting them to the GPT-5.2 model. In a controlled test, a wearer read answers displayed on the lenses and completed a Computer Network Principles examination in just 30 minutes, scoring 92.5 per cent.

Lin Che, a product manager with years of experience in the smart eyewear industry, told the magazine that smart glasses are more likely to be used for cheating in university final examinations because regulations at some universities have not kept pace with advances in wearable technology.

Lin added that as smart glasses become smaller and increasingly resemble ordinary eyewear, detecting them will become more difficult. He suggested manufacturers adopt more conspicuous designs, such as visible camera indicators, to make the devices easier for proctors to identify. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK