No end in sight to Japan nuke clean-up

TOKYO • For one minute last week, workers at the nuclear station in Fukushima fell silent to mark the 10-year anniversary of a natural disaster that triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

Then they went back to the work of tearing down the reactors that melted down in the days after a tsunami on March 11, 2011.

The job ranks as the most expensive and dangerous nuclear clean-up ever attempted. A decade in, an army of engineers, scientists and 5,000 workers is still mapping out a project that many expect will not be completed in their lifetime.

Mr Naoaki Okuzumi, head of research at Japan's lead research institute on nuclear decommissioning, compares the work ahead to climbing a mountain range - without a map.

"The feeling we have is, you think the summit's right there, but then you reach it and can see another summit, farther beyond," he told Reuters.

Mr Okuzumi and others need to find a way to remove and safely store 880 tonnes of highly radioactive uranium fuel, along with a larger mass of concrete and metal into which the fuel melted a decade ago during the accident.

The robotic tools to do the job do not yet exist. There is no plan for where to put the radioactive material when it is removed.

Japan's government says the job could run for 40 years. Outside experts say it could take twice as long, pushing completion to near the close of the century.

Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which had six reactors, was plunged into crisis by the tsunami that followed a magnitude-9.0 earthquake off northern Japan on March 11, 2011.

The tsunami flooded the back-up power generators, knocking out cooling systems. The reactors quickly overheated, setting off explosions as uranium cores melted down. The radioactive plumes that formed forced the evacuation of about 160,000 people.

One robot developed by Toshiba, nicknamed "little sunfish", a device about the size of a loaf of bread, provided an early glimpse of the chaotic damage around the cores.

Robot technician Kenji Matsuzaki, who led development of the "sunfish" at Toshiba, had assumed that it would find melted fuel at the bottom of the reactors.

But the sunfish's first video images from inside a reactor showed a tumult of destruction, with overturned structures, clumps of unrecognisable brown debris and dangerously radioactive metal.

The delivery of a robotic arm to start removing fuel, developed in a US$16 million (S$21.5 million) programme with Britain's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, has been delayed until next year.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), which operated the plant, plans to use the robotic arm to grab some debris from inside reactor No. 2 for testing and to help plan the main operation.

Radiation has been reduced at most of the Fukushima worksite, about the size of New York's Central Park. But the clean-up has been delayed by the build-up of contaminated water in tanks that crowd the site.

The melted cores are kept cool by pumping water into damaged reactor vessels. The water is then pumped out and treated. Storage tanks now hold enough radioactive water to fill more than 500 Olympic-size swimming pools.

Tepco expects that it will max out its storage space next year.

Most analysts expect the government to release the water into the ocean after further treatment. South Korea and China have objected, and fishing communities have lobbied against it. There is still no plan for where to put the radioactive debris from the reactors.

"It's no good just moving highly radioactive waste from inside the nuclear reactor to somewhere else in the plant," said Mr Hiroshi Miyano, head of the decommissioning committee of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan. "Where will the waste go? Will it be pulverised? These are the questions that need to be asked."

REUTERS

