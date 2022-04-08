At first, people were told to stay home for 48 hours as their estates conducted Covid-19 tests.
Then, as more cases emerged, this was extended by 48 hours. And another 48 hours.
At first, people were told to stay home for 48 hours as their estates conducted Covid-19 tests.
Then, as more cases emerged, this was extended by 48 hours. And another 48 hours.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 08, 2022, with the headline No end in sight for Shanghai's lockdown as cases surge. Subscribe