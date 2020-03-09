No crowd to watch sumo wrestlers

Sumo wrestlers in the spring grand tournament coming to grips yesterday in an empty arena in Osaka, Japan, as fans were asked to stay away to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Japan Sumo Association chairman Hakkaku said it would be hard for wrestlers to prepare mentally for the contest without spectators, but they would nevertheless compete to the utmost of their ability. Japan has recorded 13 deaths and 1,157 confirmed cases.

Other sports events such as baseball, soccer and rugby have also been affected as Japan escalated its response to the outbreak by closing schools and cancelling mass events.