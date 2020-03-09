No crowd to watch sumo wrestlers

Sumo wrestlers in the spring grand tournament coming to grips yesterday in an empty arena in Osaka, Japan, as fans were asked to stay away to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Japan Sumo Association chairman Hakkaku said it would be hard for
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
1 hour ago

Sumo wrestlers in the spring grand tournament coming to grips yesterday in an empty arena in Osaka, Japan, as fans were asked to stay away to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Japan Sumo Association chairman Hakkaku said it would be hard for wrestlers to prepare mentally for the contest without spectators, but they would nevertheless compete to the utmost of their ability. Japan has recorded 13 deaths and 1,157 confirmed cases.

Other sports events such as baseball, soccer and rugby have also been affected as Japan escalated its response to the outbreak by closing schools and cancelling mass events.

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 09, 2020, with the headline 'No crowd to watch sumo wrestlers'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content