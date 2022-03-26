No Cabinet resignations, says Lam amid buzz over chief executive race

Hong Kong Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
HONG KONG • Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who has kept mum on whether she will run for a second term, yesterday disclosed that she had not received any resignation letter from her Cabinet, in response to feverish media speculation about two key contenders - Chief Secretary John Lee and Financial Secretary Paul Chan - from the pro-establishment camp.

"The truth is that I did not receive any resignation letter from any of the Secretaries. If I receive such a letter, I will have to announce it immediately, I will have to report this to the central government," Mrs Lam said at the daily Covid-19 briefing when she was asked repeatedly to comment on local media reports on possible front runners for the top job.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 26, 2022, with the headline No Cabinet resignations, says Lam amid buzz over chief executive race.

