No Cabinet resignations, says Lam amid buzz over chief executive race

HONG KONG • Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who has kept mum on whether she will run for a second term, yesterday disclosed that she had not received any resignation letter from her Cabinet, in response to feverish media speculation about two key contenders - Chief Secretary John Lee and Financial Secretary Paul Chan - from the pro-establishment camp.

"The truth is that I did not receive any resignation letter from any of the Secretaries. If I receive such a letter, I will have to announce it immediately, I will have to report this to the central government," Mrs Lam said at the daily Covid-19 briefing when she was asked repeatedly to comment on local media reports on possible front runners for the top job.